Brittany Renner has something to say to folks accusing her of being predatory toward her NBA ball player baby daddy The 29-year-old model and author recently parted ways with 22-year-old Charlotte Hornets baller PJ Washington earlier this month after the exes welcomed a baby back in March.

Their obvious split sparked reactions from PJ’s fans who framed Brittany as someone who “groomed” the young baller in order to be involved with a professional athlete.

Well, Brittany is seemingly laughing off her critics after responding to one on Twitter who wrote:

“You stalked an 18 year old in college while you were pushing 30 and had a kid with him just to drop him. You’re the worst kind of human.”

Brittany Renner responded sarcastically, tweeting:

“Tell me more this is getting juicy!”

To emphasize her sense of humor, the mother added an ear emoji as she pandered to the stranger’s allegations.

Some of her followers caught on to the sarcasm and sent Renner some encouragement that was well received. She told a supporter of hers that her “humor” made life even more tolerable.

To sum it up, Brittany followed up her sarcasm with a tweet for the haters with opinions on her and PJ’s break up and age difference it appeared.

“Opinion is really the lowest form of human knowledge,” tweeted Renner.

So far, PJ hasn’t directly spoken on his split from Brittany although he sent hints in his IG story earlier today, sharing a post that read:

I never lost anyone I needed. The real ones are still around.

What do YOU think about these allegations and Brittany Renner’s reactions?