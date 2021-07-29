Bossip Video

If you’re still shy about going to concerts and festivals, Sprite has the perfect solution for you and it’s FREE, sorta.

Tonight the popular beverage brand launches their Live From The Label (LFTL) Concert Series, consisting of three livestream concerts. The series kicks off with Latto tonight July 29, followed by Saweetie on Aug. 12, and special guest Jack Harlow on Aug. 18. In addition to the headliners, each show will feature up-and-coming artists from Sprite Way, a community of brand fans, talented artists and big dreamers.

The shows will take place on the very stages where the headliners got their starts, creating a backdrop that inspires young artists to become headliners themselves. The Sprite Way musicians get mentored by the headliners, as well as exposed to their fanbase and make important industry connections.

So… you’re probably wondering, how do you get your ticket riiight?!

Here’s where the “Live From The Label” comes in! Fans can access the shows via QR codes on 20 oz. Sprite and Sprite Zero Sugar Live From The Label Bottles which feature one of three unique QR codes (Stage 1 labeled bottle, Stage 2 labeled bottle and/or Stage 3 labeled bottle) which grant fans entry into one of the three concerts this summer.

Fans can pick up a 20 oz. bottle of Sprite or Sprite Zero Sugar and scan the Live From The Label QR code to unlock the livestream, clips from previous shows, exclusive merch giveaways and more.

