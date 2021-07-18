Birthday Bash 25 Performers

Seen On The Scene: Latto, Lil Baby, Migos, Lil Durk, Rick Ross And More Hit The Birthday Bash 25 Stage

Can you believe it’s been 25 years of Birthday Bash?

Hot 107.9 Birthday Bash 25

Source: Prince Williams / Getty

Hot 107.9 held their annual summer concert, Birthday Bash 25 at Center Parc Credit Union Stadium at Georgia State University yesterday, Saturdya, July 17, 2021 in Atlanta, Georgia. So many of our favorite artists hit the stage, we had to make sure to share some photos from the big event.

Hot 107.9 Birthday Bash 25

Source: Prince Williams / Getty

The legendary Goodie Mobb are still going strong. We were happy to see them together again at the show.

Hot 107.9 Birthday Bash 25

Source: Paras Griffin / Getty

Migos hit the stage looking ready for action.

Hot 107.9 Birthday Bash 25

Source: Prince Williams / Getty

Dream Doll was out in these streets flossin’ that bawwwwdy…

Hot 107.9 Birthday Bash 25

Source: Prince Williams / Getty

She and “Buss It” rapper Erica Banks showed off their sisterhood solidarity backstage.

Hot 107.9 Birthday Bash 25

Source: Prince Williams / Getty

Mooski and BRS Kash also posted up backstage for a photo.

Hot 107.9 Birthday Bash 25

Source: Prince Williams / Getty

Yung Bleu did his thing. “You’re Mine’s Still” remains at the top of our playlist.

Hot 107.9 Birthday Bash 25

Source: Prince Williams / Getty

Caresha was seen on the scene.

Hot 107.9 Birthday Bash 25

Source: Prince Williams / Getty

Big Latto had them cakes out for the crowd.

Hot 107.9 Birthday Bash 25

Source: Paras Griffin / Getty

Lil Baby and Lil Durk performed together and separately.

Hot 107.9 Birthday Bash 25

Source: Paras Griffin / Getty

Gunna gave it up for his hometown crowd.

Hot 107.9 Birthday Bash 25

Source: Paras Griffin / Getty

Rick Ross and Gucci Mane also did both solo and joint Birthday Bash performances.

Hot 107.9 Birthday Bash 25

Source: Paras Griffin / Getty

Moneybagg Yo proved real men DO wear pink…

In a backstage interview, Erica Banks chopped it up with B High at the Hennessy Artist Lounge to discuss how her hit “Buss It” only got bigger thanks to the “Buss It” challenge. She weighed in with her thoughts about which celebrity did the best version and her answer might surprise you.

“Tracee Ellis Ross,” she said. “I said, ‘What is she doing?!’ But I’m glad she liked it.”

Get more exclusive Birthday Bash content HERE

