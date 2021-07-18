Seen On The Scene: Latto, Lil Baby, Migos, Lil Durk, Rick Ross And More Hit The Birthday Bash 25 Stage

Can you believe it’s been 25 years of Birthday Bash?

Hot 107.9 held their annual summer concert, Birthday Bash 25 at Center Parc Credit Union Stadium at Georgia State University yesterday, Saturdya, July 17, 2021 in Atlanta, Georgia. So many of our favorite artists hit the stage, we had to make sure to share some photos from the big event.

The legendary Goodie Mobb are still going strong. We were happy to see them together again at the show.

Migos hit the stage looking ready for action.

Dream Doll was out in these streets flossin’ that bawwwwdy…

She and “Buss It” rapper Erica Banks showed off their sisterhood solidarity backstage.

Mooski and BRS Kash also posted up backstage for a photo.

Yung Bleu did his thing. “You’re Mine’s Still” remains at the top of our playlist.

Caresha was seen on the scene.

Big Latto had them cakes out for the crowd.

Lil Baby and Lil Durk performed together and separately.

Gunna gave it up for his hometown crowd.

Rick Ross and Gucci Mane also did both solo and joint Birthday Bash performances.

Moneybagg Yo proved real men DO wear pink…

In a backstage interview, Erica Banks chopped it up with B High at the Hennessy Artist Lounge to discuss how her hit “Buss It” only got bigger thanks to the “Buss It” challenge. She weighed in with her thoughts about which celebrity did the best version and her answer might surprise you.

“Tracee Ellis Ross,” she said. “I said, ‘What is she doing?!’ But I’m glad she liked it.”

