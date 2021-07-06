Bossip Video

Saweetie did that!

The stars have been outside outside since Diddy’s spectacular (pre- AND post-) Memorial Day shenanigans that set the tone for Saweetie’s star-studded Freaknik party in LA.

Famous guests included Chloe Bailey and the City Girls who danced the night away with the birthday girl who had Krispy Kreme pyramids in the club (because of course) and an unveiling of her icy new Rolls-Royce Cullinan (valued at over $330K).

This comes after the “My Type” rapper posted up with the car company’s Client Experience rep Cassidy von Seggern in front of one of their luxury vehicles.

“New beginnings ❄️ #icy” she captioned amid loud whispers about Quavo taking back the Bentley he gifted Saweetie last year.

You may also notice her new starfish drip that was one of several gifts she received this past weekend.

It’s been a summer of pretty girl power moves for Saweetie who recently launched her bright and bubbly Matte Collection at the famed Phipps Plaza in Atlanta.

Powered by Moët, the swanky event showcased the vibrant collection that includes swimwear, beachwear, and badbishwear for your pretty girl summer fun in the sun.

Just days earlier, she purchased a new Icy palace that she gushed about during her Instagram/Facebook Creator Week interview.

“I’m extra, if my friends and family are in town I’m inviting everybody. I actually just moved and I have a rooftop and I named it “Club Icy” so you can expect a lot of content coming from Club Icy this summer,” she said.

At this point, it’s safe to say it’s Saweetie’s summer with two whole months to go.