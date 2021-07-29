Bossip Video

Lizzo is shutting down an insane rumor that’s been circulating online this week, letting everyone know just how ridiculous the accusation really is.

The “Good As Hell” singer posted a TikTok on Wednesday to respond to a rumor that she crushed a fan at one of her concerts by leaping from the stage into the crowd.

“I’ve seen a lot of annoying things about me on the Internet, but the thing that bothers me the most is this rumor that I stage dived at a concert and killed somebody,” she said in her video. “Like that rumor… it’s a lie, first of all! I’ve never stage dived in my life.”

The star even demonstrated the hypothetical situation for her fans, belly-flopping onto her bed in the clip to prove that even if she were to perform such a jump, she wouldn’t have killed someone.

“Y’all really gon’ put that on my motherf***ing name? Like, I know I’m big but, b***h, I’m not that f***ing big.”

She captioned the video, “STOP THE 🧢,” wanting people to stop making up fake stories with her names in the headlines. While it’s not clear where this rumor came from, it’s clearly a myth someone thought was funny enough to circulate–but Lizzo ended up getting the last laugh.

Since making it big, the singer has never been shy about loving her body, but she also admits she has come a far way from where she once was.

“I started talking to my belly this year. Blowing her kisses and showering her with praises,” she said earlier this year. “I used to want to cut my stomach off I hated it so much. But it’s literally ME.”

Luckily, Lizzo can still respond to disgusting rumors like the one mentioned above while keeping a good sense of humor about it.