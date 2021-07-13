Bossip Video

The lineup for this year’s Global Citizen Festival has been announced, featuring performances from some of the biggest names in music–all coming together for a good cause.

On Tuesday, July 13, the organization announced details for Global Citizen Live, a 24-hour live broadcast event which will host unique performances across six continents. Performances and other events for the occasion are set to take place in Australia, Africa, Asia, Europe, and North and South America.

Among those scheduled to perform are The Weeknd, Lorde, Billie Eilish, BTS, Green Day, Camila Cabello, Doja Cat, Usher, Coldplay, Demi Lovato, Metallica, Lizzo, DJ Snake, Burna Boy, Davido, and Shawn Mendes in cities including New York City, Paris, Los Angeles, and more. As per usual with huge events like this, additional performers are expected to be announced soon, along with how to get your tickets and more info.

“It is very important to me to be a part of this historic event to spread awareness and encourage action toward helping the people of Ethiopia during this devastating humanitarian crisis they are faced with,” the Weeknd said about the festival in a statement. “It’ll be an honor to perform and help bring support to these citizens who are suffering so severely.”

Global Citizen Live goes down on September 25 and will be viewable via ABC, FX, Hulu, YouTube, Twitter, and additional platforms. The special broadcast is part of the Recovery Plan for the World campaign, which aims to help end COVID-19 by calling on governments—as well as philanthropists and those within the private sector—to step up with financial commitments to help kickstart a worldwide recovery process.