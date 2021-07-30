How do you NOT know who Questlove is??

DaBaby: I don’t know who Questlove is. Also DaBaby:… pic.twitter.com/biCpoTBlSD — Esther Ciammachilli #WeMakeWAMU (@EstherCinDC) July 30, 2021

We’re on Day 5 of the musty-crusty DaBaby saga that swerved even more left when the “ROCKSTAR” rapper claimed not to know who Questlove is after the famed Roots crew maestro condemned his now infamous comments in a viral Instagram post.

“I’m not trine be all performative smurf & create a social flogging or start some clickbait headlines,” wrote Questlove. “That’s missing the point. But right is right & his actions are wrong. Somebody Gotta say it: Homophobia/Transphobia/Xenophobia/Misogyny/Racism — this should go w/o saying is morally wrong. & not that fake hiding behind religion holier than thou morally wrong. But ‘that was fucked up’ & wrong. I had to say something.”

But wait, there’s more:

“[B]lack people already have a code about publicly criticizing so I’ll admit I was slow to do this because I mean he don’t know me from Adam,” he continued. So this will prolly get marked as ‘old hater’ territory. But man…..that shit was not cool at all… Huey Newton wisely stated in the early Seventies that we as a people should NEVER go so low in life (with what we been through) that we start oppressing/terrorizing the next man in the way we been terrorized for centuries.”

Naturally, DaBaby clapped back in the most DaBaby way possible without any semblance of a competent publicist on his side.

“i ain’t even tryna be funny when i say …. i do NOT KNOW WHO DIS N**** IS DAWG [laughing emoji] [shrugging emoji] $ do not care bout loosing you as a fan my boy lol @questlove, ” he wrote. You or any other n**** who wanna play follow the leader . This superstar you was a fan of is STAND UP n**** , Yeen never seen one of these huh? [laughing emoji] These n****s really think they gone influence people to stop f*ckin w/ the INFLUENCE [laughing emoji]. They go crazy bout what I say not yall [laughing emoji]. I got da influence AND the nuts n****. Y’all n****s cheerleaders. Y’all extra a** n****s tagging along playing on my top like I’m a n**** you can bully of sumn [laughing emojis] going out y’all way creating art work & sh*t tryna gain new fans off my situation cuz it’s QUIET for y’all n****s [crying emoji]. N****s better hit the studio of sumn.”

At this point, it’s clear DaBaby is determined to be DaBiggestBozo despite losing multiple gigs and an endorsement deal with BooHooMan while living legends Elton John, Madonna and Questlove slammed his insensitive comments.

DaBaby responded to Questlove's instagram post, I don't understand why people support these discriminatory behaviors, DaBaby is down bad. pic.twitter.com/r6hhBcnu6a — Juan 🇨🇴 (@Hip_HopHeadz) July 30, 2021

Do you think DaBaby is being treated unfairly? Tell us down below and peep the Twitter hysteria over his claim that he doesn’t know who Questlove is on the flip.