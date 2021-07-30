Bossip Video

DaBaby backlash continues as Madonna and Questlove speak their mind on his recent homophobic rant. He responds exactly as you would think claiming he has the influence and its god wanting him to be an icon.

This week DaBaby has been the focus of pop culture backlash. His rant at Rolling Loud that has been deemed every bit of homophobic and set off the entire music community and LGBT+ coomunity to demand accountability. DaBaby responded with an apology of sorts claiming the banter was for the people who came to see him live. The problem is Rolling Loud is a festival were people come to see several artist not just DaBaby. Plus the festival is live streamed to millions who might just be bored and choose to watch. After being called out for his rant DaBaby responded with a new music video that addressed the backlash.

Of course, this didn’t change anything and even Elton John had to speak up and put out the notice his behavior will not be tolerated in the music business. If you’ve upset Elton John you just need to realize you messed up somewhere along the way. Yesterday Questlove spoke out and DaBaby was fed up and responded to Questlove bringing more backlash.

Questlove wasn’t the only one who would have a lot to say as Madonna hopped on Instagram with a lengthy statement directed towards DaBaby.

After all the people speaking up, the hurt fans, the people trying to let him redeem himself. DaBaby still took his stance and stood tall within it. He responded again with a cryptic tweet about becoming an icon because of the current backlash.

Whatever 50 Cent is teaching him might be missing the mark. 50 might need to drop a pop quiz to make sure he’s understanding how to be the villain. DaBaby also had a message for those he feels are riding the LGBT backlash to revive their career telling them to suck his private parts before deleting the tweets. Yes, some people are being opportunists but there is still a real issue at hand. It’s easier to get understanding over continuously responding and poking at the backlash.