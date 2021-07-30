“Jungle Cruise” Exclusive: The Rock And Emily Blunt Talk Painfully Punning And Women Wearing Pants (SHOCKER!!!)

‘Jungle Cruise’ has arrived!

BOSSIP’s Senior Content Director Janeé Bolden visited Dwayne “The Rock” Johnson and Emily Blunt on the set of their new Disney film ‘Jungle Cruise’ and spoke to them about the “punniest” corny jokes they make in the movie, as well as the scary elements they took on filming. The Rock even joked that Emily without makeup was the scariest thing he faced. Emily also spoke about how she was drawn to her character’s determination and perseverance as a woman who is ridiculed for wearing pants in the movie. Janeé also asked the stars about the current deforestation issue in Brazil, where film is set (although the movie was made in Hawaii and Georgia) and learned that Disney is working with National Geographic to bring attention to the pressing problem.

Check out the interview below:

We love both of the stars of this film SO much. This was definitely a great adventure film, but we also loved how the movie showed us an even greater appreciation for nature. If you haven’t heard about the deforestation that’s been happening in the Amazon we urge you to do your research and get involved.

‘Jungle Cruise’ is now in theaters and on Disney Plus Premier Access!