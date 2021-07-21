‘Jungle Cruise’ Star The Rock Is Shocked To Learn He’s The 2nd Highest Paid Actor In Hollywood — Humbly Denies Raking In $87.5 Milli Last Year!

The Rock said stop pocket watching!

Okay so technically that’s not EXACTLY what he said, but Dwayne “The Rock” Johnson did tell Bossip’s Sr. Content Director Janeé Bolden that the media has overestimated his fortune, when she spoke with him and his ‘Jungle Cruise’ co-star Emily Blunt about the new Disney film, which is set for release July 30th.

Janeé specifically asked Johnson about recent reports placing him as the second-highest-paid actor in Hollywood, reportedly netting $87.5 milllion in 2020 according to Forbes reports.

The number turned out to be news to The Rock, who jokingly asked, “Who is the highest paid — Emily?” After learning that Tyler Perry was named the highest-paid thanks to reportedly earning $97 million last year, Johnson said Perry is his boy, but that the numbers are inaccurate and always inflated. “You can’t believe those numbers!” He joked that he only made $7 but generously offered to loan his Janeé whatever she needed.

Check out the fun interview below, where Janeé also teased The Rock about a previous flirtatious run-in she had with the actor at the Miami premiere of ‘Baywatch’.

For a little more background on Disney’s ‘Jungle Cruise,’ the film is inspired by the famous Disneyland theme park ride. The film is an adventure-filled, rollicking thrill-ride down the Amazon featuring Dwayne Johnson as a wisecracking skipper named Frank Wolff and co-star Emily Blunt as the intrepid researcher Dr. Lily Houghton. Lily travels from London, England to the Amazon jungle and enlists Frank’s questionable services to guide her downriver on La Quila—his ramshackle-but-charming boat. Lily is determined to uncover an ancient tree with unparalleled healing abilities—possessing the power to change the future of medicine. Thrust on this epic quest together, the unlikely duo encounters innumerable dangers and supernatural forces, all lurking in the deceptive beauty of the lush rainforest. But as the secrets of the lost tree unfold, the stakes reach even higher for Lily and Frank and their fate—and mankind’s—hangs in the balance.

“Jungle Cruise” releases simultaneously in theaters and on Disney+ with Premier Access on July 30, 2021

Disney+ subscribers can pre-order Premier Access to “Jungle Cruise” from July 14 – July 29 for $29.99 in the U.S. and Canada. Once subscribers get Premier Access to the movie, they can watch it as many times as they want on any platform where Disney+ is available, with an active Disney+ subscription. You can pre-order Premier Access on Disney+ for $29.99 HERE

Fans can also purchase advance theater tickets through Fandango to see the movie on the big screen in select cinemas.

Advance theater tickets now on sale at Fandango HERE.