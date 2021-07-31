Bossip Video

Nicki Minaj may be taking her talents over to the #RHOP reunion and social media is throwing pink confetti everywhere!

Nicki Minaj just expressed her interest to host The Real Housewives of Potomac season six reunion and we can’t agree with Andh Cohen more, we want to see this!

Nicki posted to her Instagram a remixed version of the Bravo teaser trailer along with the caption, “I’ll be hosting the reunion. lmk what y’all want me to ask chile.”

It seems like fans on social media aren’t the only ones happy to hear this news, the real housewives are pretty excited too!

Gizelle Bryant wrote, “Yesssssss!!!!!” and Wendy Osefo chimed in by saying “Yessssss Queen,” along with a crown emoji. Karen Huger added “All right now” and Robyn Dixon shared a series of emojis.

Bravo hasn’t released an official statement yet but executive producer Andy Cohen, seems okay with handing over the reins to Queen Nicki. The longtime reunion host commented, “I want to see this!” with applause and flame emojis. Cohen then reposted Minaj’s slide on his own story, adding, “Nicki is not playing.”

Minaj kept the excitement alive as she took to her Instagram story, writing, “Don’t move! Everyone binge-watch all the episodes cuz we finna get into some thangz hunty: My questions will be well thought out, too. Mixed with funny & epic, of course.” She took it a step further by sharing a screenshot of texts with her publicist Joe.

“Andy Cohen said he would gladly give up his seat to have you host the Potomac reunion,” Joe wrote. “Tapes around October.”

What Queen Nicki wants, she gets and we’re here for it all! You KNOW we will be tuned in! Just put the whole set in pink!

Will you be watching??