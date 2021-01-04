Bossip Video

Where is #TeamMonique???

Andy Cohen KNOWS you berated and blasted him on social media after The Real Housewives of Potomac reunion and he’s issuing a response. As previously reported the Bravo exec caught hell online from #TeamMonique in particular after he grilled the housewife on her physical altercation with Candiace Dillard.

According to them, Andy downplayed Monique’s allegations that there was a shady paternity plot between several housewives who wanted to spread a rumor that Monique’s son was conceived with her personal trainer. Andy said “it happened off-camera” and he seemed disinterested in discussing it. He also seemingly took issue with Monique being so “dry” over her winery dustup, questioned her being a “Drag Queens” releasing recording artist, and seemingly questioned her husband’s post-NFL playing finances.

With that, Andy was littered with shade from people who said he was “biased” and gaslit Monique throughout the reunion. Several people also hopped on NeNe Leakes’ “boycott Bravo” train because of Andy’s reunion actions.

According to Andy himself, however, he actually was NOT being biased and the footage of him equally holding Candiace Dillard accountable did not air.

During Sunday’s episode of Watch What Happens Live Andy noted that he pushed to have a FOUR-part reunion so fans could accurately see what went down and see more of him talking to Candiace. Mind you, the reunion taped for a whopping 11-HOURS so surely lots of footage was left on the cutting room floor.

“I was really pushing for this to be four parts,” Andy told guests Rachel Lindsay and #RHOA housewife Drew Sidora. “I really talked to Candiace a lot about her role in this and the fact that real people think that a lot of people think that she provoked it and she said; ‘Drag me!’ and uh we talked about that in relation to what Kenya and Porsha went through and I don’t think enough of that made it in the show and I know a lot of people were very upset.”

WELP! What do YOU think about Andy’s explanation??? Should Bravo air that unseen footage of him grilling Candiace?

All this comes after Monique Samuels said that Andy was just “doing his job” at the reunion and confirmed that they’re still on good terms.