Karen called Gizelle WHAT?

"You're a broken whore from Hampton University." THE GIRLS ARE FIGHTING!!! I LOVE IT HERE!!! #RHOP pic.twitter.com/rKhKqtrC9L — Everyone's Business (But Mine) Podcast (@EBBMpodcast) July 12, 2021

Everyone’s buzzing over the messy premiere of RHOP Season 6 where Karen Huger unleashed HBCU hellfire on Gizelle Bryant by calling her, and we quote, a “broken wh*re from Hampton University” in a pearl clutch-worthy moment that shattered the internet.

The ladies reacting to Karen v Gizelle round #731 😭 #RHOP pic.twitter.com/407Ld0IDnY — Real Housewives Gifs (@housewifegifs) July 12, 2021

Whyyy Karen dragged prestigious HBCU Hampton University into her ongoing beef with Gizelle Bryant, we don’t know, but she explained her latest roast rampage in a hilarious segment on WWHL.

The Monique-less episode set the tone for another entertaining season that, at some point, will have salad-slangin’ shenanigans we can’t wait to see unfold in 4K.

As previously reported, Monique Samuels isn’t returning this season after leaving in a blaze of glory after her Cabernet combat with Candiace and binder burial of Gizelle Bryant at the reunion.

With a new season, comes spicy newbie Mia Thornton–a marketing director who owns a beauty/cosmetic company and multiple chiropractic offices in the DMV area–who’s shown in the trailer with her beautiful family that includes a husband 32 years her senior and three children.

It’s Mia who clashes with Candiace who apparently didn’t learn anything from her clash with Monique who we imagined cackled obnoxiously at the sight of her arch-nemesis romaine rumbling on camera.

We’ll also see Candiace the recording artist being managed by Chris, something her mother Ms. Dorothy doesn’t necessarily approve of.

Most shocking, though, is a rift between Gizelle Bryant and Dr. Wendy Osefo who get into it over Gizelle gossiping about Wendy’s husband Eddie.

Where does the Grande Dame’s latest read rank in RHOP history? Tell us down below and peep the hilarious Twitter chaos on the flip.