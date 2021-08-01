Bossip Video

Another day, another hearty helping of backlash for daDefiant, DaBaby.

Chicago’s Lollapalooza Festival announced Sunday that it dropped the rapper from their lineup citing its founding principles.

“Lollapalooza was founded on diversity, inclusivity, respect, and love,” said Lollapolooza in a tweet. “With that in mind, DaBaby will no longer be performing at Grant Park tonight,” said the festival via social media.”

Young Thug will perform in his place at 9 p.m. on the Bud Light Seltzer Stage, and G Herbo will perform at 4 p.m.

Several festival attendees have reacted to the tweet and thanked Lollapalooza for dropping the rapper who’s been blasted since saying at Miami’s Rolling Loud;

“If you didn’t show up today with HIV, AIDS, or any of them deadly sexually transmitted diseases that’ll make you die in two to three weeks, then put your cellphone lighter up. Fellas, if you ain’t sucking d*** in the parking lot, put your cellphone lighter up!”

He’s apologized but has remained defiant, most recently tweeting;

“I was tryna be a rapper for like one more year God ready for me to be a ICON now. This what I asked for I proudly accept the challenge.”

DaBaby also previously gloated on Twitter about being a “live show killer” while announcing his forthcoming Lollapalooza performance.

So much for that…