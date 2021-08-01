Bossip Video

Police in Haiti have leveled new accusations against a former Supreme Court judge in connection with the assassination of President Jovenel Moïse.

According to reports from The Post, ex-Supreme Court judge Wendelle Coq-Thelot allegedly met with Colombian mercenaries who are now being accused of murdering the president, police said on Friday. An arrest warrant was issued for Coq-Thelot earlier this week, but as of now, the former judge has not been located by authorities. In February, she had been ousted by Moïse amid fears she was planning a coup against him.

After Colombian hitmen and Haitian-Americans were arrested in connection with the assassination, they told investigators they met with Coq-Thelot before the raid.

“Several of them have indicated that they have been to Mrs. Coq’s home twice,” Inspector General Marie Michelle Verrier, the spokesperson for the National Police of Haiti, said. “These people gave to [police] details of documents signed during the meetings at Mrs. Coq’s home.”

The ex-judge’s homes was raided by police and a wanted poster has also been plastered around the country in connection with the hit, which killed 53-year-old Moïse and injured his wife, 47-year-old Martine Moïse.

Now, the Moïse’s widow is reportedly considering a run to replace him; She said she is seriously considering a run for the presidency once she undergoes additional surgeries on her wounded arm.

“President Jovenel had a vision and we Haitians are not going to let that die,” she told the New York Times.

During the same interview, she also gave a more detailed account of the chaotic moments that took place during the fatal attack.

“The only thing that I saw before they killed him were their boots,” she told the outlet of the moment her husband was killed. “Then I closed my eyes, and I didn’t see anything else.”

Since the assassination, officials have said at least 26 suspects have been detained, including 18 former Colombian soldiers and three Haitian police officers. Two Americans of Haitian descent also allegedly took part in the assassination. Three of the Colombians were killed by Haitian police.