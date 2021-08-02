Bossip Video

“Trap Queen” rapper Fetty Wap and his child’s mother Turquoise are mourning the death of their 4-year-old daughter, Lauren Maxwell who sadly passed away a few weeks ago. Over the weekend the child’s mother sent chills through social media by confirming the tragic news many fans had hoped was a rumor.

“This is my amazing ,beautiful , funny , vibrant, loving ,talented , smart and hardheaded princess mermaid Aquarius,” Turquoise Miami wrote alongside a video of her daughter in the pool. “If you see this post scrolling by with her comment or just say to yourself ‘ i love you LAUREN ‘ because they say that souls can feel your love #rip.

Fetty also addressed the news of Lauren’s passing publicly.

While performing at the Rolling Loud music festival in Miami, Fetty Wap dedicated his set to Lauren. “LoLo daddy did that s**t for you last night baby girl,” the “Trap Queen” rapper wrote on his Insta-Story at the time.

Last month, Fetty hinted at the heartbreaking news in a Facebook post by simply writing “June 24th” with a broken heart emoji in his status.

Although neither of Lauren’s parents confirmed the cause of her death, Hot 97 reported that the child was sick for one month and died in her sleep.

Fetty Wap is a father to five other children: Aydin, Zaviera, Khari, Amani, and Zy.

He gave a sweet shoutout to all his kids on Father’s Day, writing, “Pieces of my heart ❤️ ….. It’s them over anything or anybody 👑..”

So sad. We send our condolences to Fetty, Turquoise, and family at this tragic time.