Italian sprinter Lamont Marcell Jacobs won 100M Gold at the Tokyo Olympics with a track-scorching time of 9.80 seconds.

Lamont Marcell Jacobs for the GOLD in the men's 100m final. Fred Kerley brings home the silver. #TokyoOlympics pic.twitter.com/fxvMGjIYHU — #TokyoOlympics (@NBCOlympics) August 1, 2021

The fastest #MCM in the world stunned everyone including American sprinter Fred Kerley who had no idea who he was before the race.

“I really didn’t know anything about him,” said Kerley said after finishing second and winning Silver. “He did a fantastic job.”

Born in El Paso, Texas to an American father and Italian mother, the 26-year-old champion has lived in Italy his entire life and currently resides in Rome.

Mamma Mia to you too, sir. https://t.co/zzgxr7MrlM — Big K.R.I.S. (@_slackademic) August 1, 2021

His gold medal win marked the first for Italy in the storied event dominated by Jamaican Sprint God Usain Bolt the past several years.

“It was my childhood dream to win an Olympic Games and obviously a dream can turn into something different, but to run this final and win it is a dream come true,” said Jacobs after the stunning win.

Growing up, he watched Bolt’s races on TV before becoming a professional athlete only 5 years ago.

“It’s unbelievable. I’m here today where he was before. It’s incredible… Maybe tomorrow I can imagine what they are saying but today it is incredible.”

American sprinter Trayvon Bromell came into the Olympics as the favorite but failed to live up to the hype in both races.

“I want to say thank you to everyone who’s been with me on this journey,” tweeted Bromell. “Lord knows how much I wanted to be in that final. BUT I walk away with a smile because I know I showed many that after 4 years out, you can still fight and make dreams come true.” “No need to be sad. I’m not,” he continued. “Life for me is about changing lives, not material things. God is still working in my life.”

Whether Bromell competed in the final or not, it seemed like Lamont's shining moment.

Lamont Marcell Jacobs so fine, my credit score dropped. pic.twitter.com/dMxphZs79l — EWF & Ray Parker Jr Stan 💙 (@EarthWindFire82) August 2, 2021

