Bossip Video

The latest potential hip-hop star to emerge out of Philly and sprint towards the path for greatness is Bang Bang. Last month, we told you about his record “Catch A Body” featuring EST Gee. The song is a crossroads for two emerging artists who are bubbling to hop on the same track during the same come-up to bless the fans. The track also paved the way for his new mixtape, Bando Season, which is finally out.





Play



The chilling EP starts off welcoming his listeners to his everyday life in the Bando. The streets are no joke, and Bang is nothing but serious when speaking about his experiences throughout the whole project. The real-life rapper provides eye-opening details about his past while also painting the picture of his fast-evolving new normal. He clarifies that this project is the story of the “everyday life of a n***a getting rich.”

The mixtape has already received approval in the streets and has been added to our personal rotation. Bang delivered exactly what everyone was expecting from him and put the entire industry on notice that Philly has a new star.

To listen to his new mixtape, Bando Season, click here and make sure to follow him on social media below.