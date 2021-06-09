Bossip Video

Are there ANY legitimate qualifications to become a cop?

Seriously. Some of the men and women that are allowed to walk around with a badge and a gun are some of the dullest knives in the drawer and this story is just another example of how incompetent they really are.

A TMZ report contains a video of a Philadelphia police officer, a Black one at that, doing some extremely shady s#!t. The man identified as “Officer Burnett” is seen attempting to arrest a motorist named Jacob Giddings who is recording their interaction on his cell phone. When Giddings appears to “resist arrest” Burnett allegedly strikes him and drags him out of the car forcefully. Although the footage during the arrest is jumbled, Giddings can be heard saying, “He hit me! He hit me!”

After being subdued, Burnett’s body camera is still rolling and he is seen grabbing Giddings phone from the ground, going through it, and deleting the video of the violent confrontation. It’s so obvious what was happening that you can even hear Giddings in the background asking Burnett if the video is still saved to which the officer replies, “I don’t know.”

Shady AF. Look at this s#!t.

Giddings has now filed a lawsuit against the Philadelphia Police Department for excessive force and assault, tampering with evidence, false arrest, and malicious prosecution.

How the hell didn’t Burnett know that he was still on camera?? Just dumb. Smh.