Some pure preciousness to pop your week off!!

Emily B and rapper Fabolous’s baby girl is getting so big! The couple announced Emily gave birth to their youngest baby and first daughter Journey Isabella earlier this year. The first photos of Journey the parents shared were of her in her tiny, infant stage and now she’s already standing up on her own. We hardly recognize her.

Emily posted an updated photo of her and Fab’s baby girl earlier today on her IG story and guess who looks so much bigger than the last time we saw her? Baby girl also looks so much like her dad, or are we tripping?

Emily B has been keeping a low profile since before she was even pregnant, but lately, she’s shared a few fashionable mommy moments on her Instagram page. Recently, she rocked a powder blue velour suit and white nikes as she snapped a few photos with Journey in her stroller.

Fab and Emily have come a long way since the controversy surrounding the “Love You Better” rapper surfaced in 2018. Fabolous was charged with aggravated assault and terroristic threats for punching Emily in the face and threatening her father during a domestic dispute at their home in Englewood, New Jersey.

Fab and Emily also share two sons together, Jonas, 5, and Johan, 12.

Who do YOU think Journey resembles the most, Fab or Emily?