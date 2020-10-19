Bossip Video

Aww hey, baby!

Fabolous’ longtime partner Emily B has shared the first photos of their new baby and they’ve named the infant Journey Isabella. Only 9 days old, Journey Isabella is swaddled in a floral blanket with a matching headband. Her mama went the extra mile, creating an Instagram page for her.

Say hello to Emily B’s beautiful baby girl, Journey Isabella.

So precious! The baby girl was born on October 10th, 2020. When she arrived, Emily recorded a video of her oldest daughter Taina Williams unswaddling the newborn after showing off her hospital band. In the clip, Taina joked “she’s so warm in here too, she’s about to be so mad,” as she removed the hospital blanket from her little sister.

Journey’s little floral outfit seems to be a nod to her baby shower theme. The occasion was dubbed “baby in bloom” featuring a grand floral display. Everyone wore creams and light pinks for the occasion.

Congratulations to the family of 6!

Fab and Emily have come a long way since the controversy surrounding the “Love You Better” rapper surfaced in 2018. Fabolous was charged with aggravated assault and terroristic threats for punching Emily in the face and threatening her father during a domestic dispute at their home in Englewood, New Jersey.

In 2019, Fab finally addressed the harrowing moment with Hot 97’s Ebro in the Morning, where he apologized to fans:

“Publicly, everybody is going to have their opinions, there’s gonna be speculation … but the clarity that I was looking for was inside more than anything, ’cause that’s the people that I have to deal with every day,” he said. “Those are the people that I care about, that I love, that I want to make sure that they are clear on what’s going on. … I didn’t really focus on what was going on the outside.”

Fab continued:

“I apologize for coming across in the light I wouldn’t want to be represented in. I don’t know anything else to really [say]. People make their opinions. It’s hard to, after the fact, change somebody’s opinion on seeing a video of something, because people see with their own eyes and they make their own judgment. So all I can I do is apologize for being in a light that’s not showing [my] best self.”

Fab and Emily also share two sons together, Jonas, 5, and Johan, 12.