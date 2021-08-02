David Makes Man: JG Visits The Ville And Ends Up Kissing Shella
“David Makes Man” Exclusive: JG And Shella Have An Intimate Moment
Happy Monday!
On Tuesday’s upcoming episode of “David Makes Man,” things get steamy between JG and Shella and we’ve got an exclusive clip so you can see for yourself! Check out the clip below:
After JG visits the young man who shot him at the Ville, JG and Shella have an honest conversation that leads to a steamy moment between the two. Watch what happens next on #DavidMakesMan Tuesday at 9/8c only on OWN. For more information on the series visit HERE
