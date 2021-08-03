“Haves And The Have Nots” Exclusive: Angela Robinson Talks About Her Struggle Portraying The Homophobic Side Of Veronica Harrington

The hardest part about being an actor is that sometimes your character won’t actually reflect YOUR character.

The “Haves and the Have Nots” is sadly coming to an end, but the two-part reunion continues tonight on OWN, and we’ve got an exclusive clip for your viewing pleasure.

In the clip, Angela Robinson describes how when she’s approached by fans who say they love her character, she’s often a little taken aback because she’s very unsettled by her character’s homophobia and she hopes fans don’t have similar feelings to Veronica. Angela reveals she was initially hesitant to take on the role because her own beliefs are so different from Veronica’s however she reveals that over time she began to see that she was able to portray feelings that many people actually have and that her growth could help them see their own need to grown.

We love her story about how her hairstylist helped her understand that change doesn’t happen overnight?

Despite Veronica being a complete villainess ice queen, we think Angela Robinson is incredible. Did you know that she’s a FAMU alum and she won the 2015 Gracie Awards for Best Female Actress — One to Watch?!

Part 2 of the HAVES AND THE HAVE NOTS CAST REUNION SPECIAL premieres tonight at 8pm on OWN.

