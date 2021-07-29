“Resort To Love” Exclusive: Jay Pharoah And Sinqua Walls Talk Bro Code And Getting Beach Body Ready! [VIDEO]

‘Resort To Love’ arrives on Netflix today — have you watched it yet?

The film stars Christina Milian as Erica, a pop singer in the midst of a career crisis who is also still recovering from a breakup with her fiancé. She takes a job as a live singer on a resort in Mauritius and all is going swimmingly until her ex-fiancé Jason (Jay Pharoah) and his friends and family — namely his very handsome brother Caleb (Sinqua Walls) on the resort for Jason’s wedding with his new love Beverly. Eager to hide their connection from the bride-to-be, Jason asks Erica to keep their past a secret and Caleb does his best to keep them from falling for each other again!

BOSSIP’s Sr. Content Director Janeé Bolden spoke with Jay Pharoah and Sinqua Walls, stars of the new Netflix movie “Resort To Love,” talk about Sinqua’s character Caleb breaking the bro code and how they adhere to the code in their real-life friendship.

Sinqua also spoke about the drastic diet he undertook to be in military shape to play Caleb. Jay Pharoah also talked about how he wasn’t the only comedian on set and how the actors all had jokes behind the scenes, particularly he and Sinqua. Jay said Christina Milian even called them out for texting each other during their virtual table read!

Check out the interview below:

This interview was SO MUCH FUN! We definitely recommend y’all giving this rom-com a watch.

‘Resort to Love’ arrives on Netflix 7/29.