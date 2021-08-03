Bossip Video

TLC’s hit series “My Feet Are Killing Me” is coming back and featuring Dr. Ebonie, Dr. Brad, and Dr. Sarah working to treat exceptional foot maladies with tender love and care. Luckily for you, ahead of its Wednesday, August 4, 10 p.m. premiere, BOSSIP’s got an exclusive clip.

In it, we see Dr. Ebonie help a patient who has experienced a devastating car crash that left her feet completely mangled.

Patient Alicia, who’s “hoping for a miracle”, enlists the podiatrist who specializes in foot and ankle ailments to help repair her feet that are the “most shattered and dislocated” the doctor has ever seen.

“I pretty much broke everything from the neck down,” Alicia tells Dr. Ebonie noting that her legs, hips, tailbone, and arms were broken and her right foot was partially severed. “Every step is painful, those two toes, they wanna curl completely under my foot. I can’t wear a normal shoe without hurting.”

The doctor then removes Alicia’s house shoes, the only shoes she’s comfortable wearing, and assesses the damage.

Check out the clip for yourself below.





MY FEET ARE KILLING ME – Premieres on Wednesday, August 4 at 10 pm ET/PT



In these new episodes, the doctors perform transformational work on patients with everything from literal horns to bark-like growths on their feet—they’ll even see a woman who appears to have permanent stilettos on her heels, an extremely rare condition called Olmstead Syndrome. The doctors will use their expertise and compassion to help their patients put their best foot forward to reclaim their lives. Additionally, in the digital series My Feet Are Killing Me: Foot Notes, premiering on TLCgo and later on discovery+, Dr. Brad, Dr. Ebonie, and Dr. Sarah provide their point of view on never-before-seen cases.

MY FEET ARE KILLING ME is produced by Renegade 83 an Entertainment One Company, for TLC.