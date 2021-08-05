Bossip Video

Young, Black & Funny!

Emerging Comedy star Leonard Ouzts brings the funny as a new-age King of Comedy who’s already made appearances on Comedy Central, Netflix, MTV and TBS in the first few years of his enviable career.

In 2016, the Chesapeake, Virginia-native made his late night TV debut on “Conan” which set the tone for his memorable appearance on Season 2 of Netflix’s Emmy-Winning series “Master of None” and Epix Comedy Series “Unprotected Sets.”

Fast-forward to 2021 where he’s the headliner of Monster Energy’s 10-city, 33-date Young, Black, and Funny Comedy Jam tour that showcases a talented crop of young comedians including Chicago’s Vincent Bryant who made his TV debut on Comedy Central’s “Kevin Hart Presents: Hart Of The City,” Taneshia “Just Nesh” Rice who landed her own Comedy Central special (“The Next Level”), Detroit’s Chris “CP” Powell who performed on Russell Simmons’ HBO standup showcase “All Def Comedy Jam,” and Kankakee, Illinois’s very own T Murph who the New York Times dubbed “the most consistently funny aspect of the show” for his work on Hulu’s Woke.

“I handpicked every comic for this tour and they are the funniest in the business,” said Ouzts. Monster Energy believed in my vision, and I am happy to partner with them to bring these live shows to fruition. COVID-19 has taken a toll on everyone and we are ready to bring people out to knock the cobwebs off and watch us go to war on the stage.”

We caught up with the humble funnyman who opened up about the buzzy tour in our interview you can watch below:

For more info/tickets, click here.