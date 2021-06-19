Netflix & FEELS

Kevin Hart will make you laugh and possibly boo-hoo in heart-melting Netflix Dramedy “Fatherhood” where he plays widowed single dad Matt Logelin who finds himself navigating his grief while taking on the toughest job he’s ever faced: Fatherhood.

Choosing to care for Maddy (Melody Hurd) in the ways he knew his wife Liz (Deborah Ayorinde) would’ve wanted,

Matt is determined to go it alone, but learns that raising a child—and becoming a great dad—takes a village.

With the help of everyone from his family (Alfre Woodard and Frankie R. Faison) and friends (Anthony Carrigan and Lil Rel Howery), to his boss (Paul Reiser) and a new love interest also coincidentally named Liz (DeWanda Wise), Matt is able to provide Maddy the life of joy, love, and fullness he always wanted for her, no matter how different it turned out to be from what he imagined.

Inspired by a true story, the Paul Weitz-directed heart-melter features one of Kevin’s best performances to date.

“It was an incredibly moving story about the love a father has for his daughter,” says producer David Beaubaire who spent years chasing the rights. “It was a really moving, realistic, and emotionally honest story about what it means to be a parent. An infant or toddler does not know what you’re going through, and for their sake, life has to

keep moving on.”

We caught up with the busy comedian who opened up about his heartfelt Netflix debut, showing Black fathers in a positive light, his growth as an actor and the history of comedians being great dramatic actors in our interview you can view below:

“Fatherhood” is now streaming on Netflix.