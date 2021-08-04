Vanity Fair Reimagines Cinematic Classics With Help From Keke Palmer, Normani, Storm Reid And More!

Did you know that many movie buffs consider 1999 to be one of the greatest years for American cinema?

We had no clue! Vanity Fair published a new porfolio today that’s part of their new September issue where they’ve reimagined iconic films from 1999 and the early 2000’s including Legally Blonde, American Psycho, and Mulholland Dr with featuring today’s young Hollywood stars.

The portfolio features: Keke Palmer as “Elle Woods” from Legally Blonde; Charles Melton as “Neo” from The Matrix; Barbara Palvin and Dylan Sprouse as “Margot And Richie Tenenbaum” from The Royal Tenenbaums; Addison Rae as “Betty” from Mulholland Dr.; Normani as “Satine” from Moulin Rouge!; Sydney Sweeney, Madelaine Petsch, Olivia Holt, and Cailee Spaeny as “The Lisbon Sisters” from The Virgin Suicides; King Princess as “Hedwig” from Hedwig and the Angry Inch; Cordell Broadus and Storm Reid as “Quincy Mccall and Monica Wright” from Love & Basketball; and Patrick

Schwarzenegger as “Patrick Bateman” from American Psycho.

Also, along with the portfolio, Vanity Fair produced an accompanying original video featuring each star enacting memorable scenes from each film. Check it out below:





We love this concept! Normani’s costume is definitely the most ornate, but we love that Keke and Storm got a chance to shine too. We also really were happy to see Cordell Broadus. It’s great to see him carving his own lane of stardom, riiight?

So which of these reimaginings do you like the best?