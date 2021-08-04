“Beyond The Pole” Finale Exclusive: Will COVID Cancel Gigi’s Final Pole Performance? [VIDEO]

Gigi’s big night is almost here!

Happy Hump Day! We’re just a day away from the season finale of “Beyond The Pole” and we’ve got an exclusive clip for your viewing pleasure. If you haven’t been watching — it’s not too late to binge watch now! The series is all about a group of Atlanta’s hottest dancers who are looking to transition from working in the club to life Beyond the Pole.

In the clip below, we see the ladies come together for Gigi’s final public pole performance. We know what you’re thinking — didn’t she do her “Last Dance” years ago? Yep she did ( we were in the building!) but she’s headed back to the stage for a truly special cake clapping finale and the whole gang is going all out. Unfortunately, they have no control over the club’s COVID protocols, which threaten to keep some important special guests from attending. Will the show still go on?

Check out the clip below:





Play



Here’s what to expect from the finale episode:

On Thursday, August 5th at 10 PM ET/9 PM CT, after setbacks, Gigi pulls off her last performance on the pole, to fund her dream restaurant. After meeting with Ty to discuss co-parenting, Lyric visits her mother and digs into the childhood trauma which causes her to form toxic relationships.

BEYOND THE POLE – SEASON FINALE Thursday, August 5 at 10 PM ET/9 PM CT on WeTV. Will you be watching?