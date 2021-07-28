“Beyond The Pole” Exclusive: Empress Shares Shocking Story After Her Baby Daddy Tells Her His D*** Isn’t Her Jurisdiction! [VIDEO]

Y’all ready to get messy?

Wednesday might be hump day but Thursday might get outright raunchy, especially if you’re watching “Beyond The Pole,” the WeTV reality show that follows Atlanta’s hottest dancers as they transition from working in the club to life Beyond the Pole. We’ve got an exclusive sneak peek clip featuring Empress and Angel. In the clip, “Beyond The Pole” gets disrespectful after Empress pulls up on her baby daddy at the house he shares with his WIFE. She’s convinced he’s messing with another woman, but tries to keep cool because she wants some loving. But even though they’ve had sex all over his yard in the past, he doesn’t want to answer her questions. Just how mad do you think she is after this?

Check out the clip to see:





Play



WOW… Angel’s face is exactly what we can relate to right now!

Here’s what else to expect from the episode:

On Thursday, July 29th at 10 PM ET/9 PM CT, Gigi’s One Night only is in jeopardy when a dancer goes MIA. Lyric faces Ty for the first time after their shocking fight. Empress spills secrets about her love affair to Angel. A lie detector test divides the group when deception is exposed.

