“Beyond The Pole” Exclusive: Yaya Has A Catch Fade Coming After Lyric Learns She Spread A Vicious Rumor! [VIDEO]

It’s Thursday and you know what that means! WeTV is back with a brand new episode of “Beyond The Pole!”

If you’ve never seen an episode, the show follows Atlanta’s hottest dancers as they transition from working in the club to life Beyond the Pole. Friendships are tested, finances are strapped, but together these ladies hustle to move Beyond the Pole. “Beyond The Pole” returns with a brand new episode tonight, and we’ve got an exclusive preview clip where we see Empress tell Lyric how Yaya made claims that Lyric’s mother and sister told her Lyric had AIDs. When Lyric hears this, she’s ready to fight Yaya.

WOW! Why would Yaya repeat such a thing? Do you think Lyric’s family would do something like that? She doesn’t seem to believe it.

Here’s the full “Beyond The Pole” episode breakdown:

Lyric finds out that Yaya is spreading a vicious rumor that Lyric had AIDS. Dime tries to develop a possible romantic relationship with Milk Marie. Angel enlists the help of entertainment veteran Shanti Das to create a podcast about mental health.

Okay we’re glad to see Angel is continuing to build her platform. And WOW @ Dime trying to holler at Milk Marie. We didn’t see that coming.

The new episode of “BEYOND THE POLE” airs tonight, Thursday, July 22nd at 10 PM ET/9 PM CT