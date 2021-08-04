“Love After Lockup” Exclusive: Daonte Catches Nicolle With Her Ex! [VIDEO]

Swirl gone sour…

If you have plans Friday night you may want to cancel them, or at the very least set your DVR. A brand new episode of Season 3 of “Love After Lockup” is airing and we’ve already got an exclusive clip for your viewing pleasure. In the exclusive clip from Friday’s upcoming episode of “Love After Lockup,” Daonte catches Nicolle with her ex and completely loses his temper. In addition to threatening to cut off her phone and cancel plans for her boob job, he removes her things from his car and leaves them in the street like trash.

Oh wow. It looks like Daonte isn’t a pushover after all. He just had to be pushed to his limit. Do you think he overreacted or was his reaction appropriate? Also, Nicolle is WILD for saying she can’t believe “this is happening” to her. Ma’am — YOU caused this. Yo a** been guilty of more than some misdemeanors OKAY?!

Here’s a breakdown of the full episode:

WALK OF SHAME – Daonte is stunned when he catches Nicolle with her ex. Rachel freaks when Doug shows his true colors. A former prison guard confronts her lover. Stan’s apology brings on a sexy reunion. Jeff reveals a secret that could crush Anissa.

Sounds like an awful lot of drama if you ask us — and we wouldn’t miss it for the world.

The new episode of “Love After Lockup” airs Friday, August 6th at 9 PM ET/ 8 PM CT on WeTV.