Swirl Gone Sour: Stacey Dash And 4th Hubby Divorcing Following Domestic Dispute Debacle

Poor lil tink tink… Stacey Dash is definitely unlucky at love, having just revealed she’s splitting from her fourth husband, Jeffrey Marty. Dash wed Marty, who is an attorney, after knowing him just 10 days back in 2018, according to Page Six reports.

Dash took to Instagram to reveal the end of the union on Thursday.

“My husband and I have made the hard decision of ending our marriage,” Dash’s message read. “After much prayer, I feel this is the right path for both of us. I wish him nothing but the best. Thank you everyone for your support and respecting our privacy during this difficult time.”

The news might not be the biggest shock to some, considering Dash was arrested for domestic battery in late September, after she called 911 claiming Marty had assaulted her.

Dash was accused of pushing Marty and slapping him in the face during an argument at their home in New Port Richey, Florida. Police claimed Marty had red scratch marks on his upper left arm from being pushed.

Dash eventually dismissed the incident as a “marital dispute that escalated.”

WELP. Looks like another one bites the (deteriorating) dust (mite)! How soon before Stacey finds another clueless Vanilla King?