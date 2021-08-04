Bossip Video

If there’s one thing about police brutality, it will be captured on camera.

NBA baller Jaxson Hayes says he was on the receiving end of some bad ol’ fashioned police brutality at the hands of the Los Angeles Police Department. The New Orleans Pelicans baller was recently arrested under very controversial circumstances at his home. According to TMZ, police responded to a call at the house and would not allow Hayes to go back inside. Allegedly, a scuffle ensued after he pushed one of the bacon boys and was eventually tasered and arrested for resisting. Both he and the other officer were taken to the hospital for minor injuries.

“Body-worn video captured Hayes repeatedly attempting to enter the residence despite officers blocking his path and verbal commands for him to remain outside,” police said in a statement.

“Officers requested a backup and they attempted to place Hayes’ hands behind his back; however, Hayes broke free of the officers’ grasp and pushed one of the officers into a wall.”

The video doesn’t begin until after the scuffled popped off and the police have a very different story than Jaxson and his friends. Cops say Hayes started the physical confrontation after he was not allowed inside the house. Hayes’ friend says HE was the one not allowing the police to enter the house and that’s when things got chippy.

Yesterday, LAPD Chief Michael Moore announced that the officers involved would be investigated after Hayes claims that he was choked during the fracas and was unable to breathe.

Let’s see what happens next…