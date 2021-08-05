Bossip Video

Aaliyah’s estate has issued a statement aimed at those trying to “leech off of” the late singer’s work by releasing “unauthorized projects.”

On Wednesday, August 4, the Estate of Aaliyah Haughton put out a statement about some unnamed parties who are allegedly trying to release unauthorized projects associated with the late artist. Within the strongly worded message, her estate reiterated their commitment to protecting Aaliyah’s legacy, but warned fans that some people may try to attack their character.

“… For 20 years we have battled behind the scenes, enduring shadowy tactics of deception with unauthorized projects targeted to tarnish,” the statement reads. “We have always been confused as to why there is such a tenacity in causing more pain alongside what we already have to cope with for the rest of our lives. The statement continues, “Now, in this 20th year, this unscrupulous endeavor to release Aaliyah’s music without any transparency or full accounting to the estate compels our hearts to express a word – forgiveness. Although we will continue to defend ourselves and her legacy lawfully and justly, we want to preempt the inevitable attacks on our character by all the individuals who have emerged from the shadows to leech off of Aaliyah’s life’s work.”

The estate went on to say they strive for “closure” so they can continue their mission to grow the “Aaliyah Memorial Fund and other creative projects that embody Aaliyah’s true essence.”