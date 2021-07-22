$3 million A YEAR???

Dr. Dre gotta pay 3 million a year to someone he despises. pic.twitter.com/DxPPoXqT02 — Ahmed🇸🇴 (@big_business_) July 22, 2021

No one is more stressed that legendary producer Dr. Dre who, after months of clinging to his coins, was ordered to pay ex-wife Nicole Young almost $300K per month in spousal support.

“[Dre] is ordered to pay to the [Nicole] spousal support in the sum of $293,306.00 per month, payable on the first of each month, commencing August 1, 2021,” the order states.

Nicole is expected to collect $3,519,672 A YEAR in support “until the party receiving support remarries or enters into a new domestic partnership, death of either party.”

This stunning development comes just months after she requested nearly $2 million/month in temporary spousal support after filing for divorce last June. On top of that, she requested $5 million to cover her legal fees.

Sources close to the couple claimed that Nicole still lives in their Malibu home with access to their cars, personal chefs, and other luxuries. Dre very likely cited the current living arrangement in his argument as to why she shouldn’t be granted her request for $1,936,399/month.

Here’s the breakdown via TMZ:

– Laundry and cleaning $10,000/month

– Clothes $135,000/month

– Education (tuition and living expenses) $60,000/month

— Entertainment $900,000/month

— Charitable contributions $125,000 a month

— Mortgage. $100,000/month

— Telephone, cell phone, e-mail $20,000/month

Nicole previously challenged the validity of their prenup by claiming she “unwillingly” signed the agreement in 1996 because of pressure from Dr. Dre. She went on to allege that they came to an understanding as a couple that their prenup would no longer be valid two years into their 25-year marriage.

According to Forbes, Dr. Dre’s net worth in 2019 was $800 million so we’re pretty sure Young will walk away with several M’s. How many? Stay tuned.

