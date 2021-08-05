Bossip Video

The mother of Fetty Wap’s 4-year-old daughter Lauren Maxwell is slamming reports about the child’s cause of death this morning. After the toddler’s death certificate was cited by TMZ, who reported that the beautiful baby girl died of complications from a heart defect she allegedly had since birth, her mom Lisa Pembroke aka ‘Turquoise’ issued a denial.

“Her death certificate says fatal cardiac arrhythmia due to congenital heart defect BUT THAT’S NOT THE FULL CAUSE OF HER DEATH THAT”S WHY THE AUTOPSY HASN’T COME BACK,” Turquoise wrote in frustration on her Instagram story earlier.

The mom continued,

“How dare y’all still my child’s death certificate and announce the cause of death before anybody was ready. There is a reason why!”

Previously we reported that Lauren’s short life tragically ended on June 24. TMZ reports that her place of passing was at her home in Riverdale, Georgia, according to the death certificate they obtained.

Lauren was one of Fetty Wap’s six children. The child’s mother described her as “amazing, beautiful, funny, vibrant, loving, talented and smart” as she opened up for the first time about the toddler’s death on social media for the first time last week.

Fetty also shared a touching tribute to his baby girl, going live with fans and asking them to send butterfly emojis in her memory.