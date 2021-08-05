Bossip Video

Cassie is being profiled in Voir Fashion magazine and she’s flossing her Mrs. Fine(ness) for three covers. The songstress who was photographed by Demetrius with styling from Wilford Lenov, dished on being a “Y2K phenomenon” and reflected on her transformation into someone “stronger, wiser, and better.”

“It made me the woman I am today. I would definitely say I’ve transformed,” she told Voir Fashion. “Something small I wish I was better at then, that I know now, is paying closer attention to people that are brought in (AND) out of your life,” she added. “When my success started to flourish, I was very green and even though I was safe, my ‘now’ would tell my ‘then’ self that you’re too comfortable with strangers. There are so many people that don’t genuinely care about your well-being and just want to benefit from the fruits of your labor.”

Cassie’s exclusive interview also features her thoughts on motherhood, something she cherishes considering she recently welcomed her second daughter, Sunny Cinco, with her hubby Alex Fine.

Motherhood has been without a doubt THE most challenging, but THE most humbling ad enlightening experience of my life,” she told Voir Fashion. “I adore my mom and the fact that she worked while we were growing up. Being blessed with two girls gives me a chance to help them be the best versions of themselves. Strong women. Great women.”

What do YOU think about Cassie’s covers for Voir Fashion?

Voir Fashion Magazine is a free digital fashion magazine that carefully curates fashion, beauty and culture content through an online space and 4 premium quarterly issues. Becoming more than a magazine, it is a platform of relevant content that connects with the spirit of the time. With diversity in our DNA and a persistent belief in female power, we celebrate the diverse, showcase creativity, and break moulds that present artists in ways that they have never been seen before.