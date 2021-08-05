Bossip Video

Biz Markie’s wife has revealed Michelle and Barack Obama blessed his family with a letter of condolences after his death.

Last month, the hip-hop pioneer Biz Markie passed away at the age of of 57 and today was his celebration of life. Celebrities like Fat Joe, LL Cool J, Papoose, Big Daddy Kane, Al B. Sure! and Leland Robinson sat front and center to pay their respects to the trailblazing rapper and longtime friend. According to TMZ, respects also came all the way from the top as a very special former President and First Lady blessed the funeral and sent their best to his family.

Tara Davis delivered some heartfelt remarks during the memorial, and actually made a stunning revelation about who sent her condolences in the wake of Biz’s death — none other than the Obamas themselves wrote a letter expressing their sorrow, she says. That truly speaks to Biz’s impact and reach — the former President and First Lady felt compelled to send thoughts and prayers to Tara … pretty incredible, really. His kids also spoke … and expressed solemn remembrances, saying how much they’d miss him. All around powerful stuff — but the Obama news might just be the headline.

Biz was an icon and opened doors for everyone in the urban music space today. He will forever be missed, but his legacy and impact will be remembered and felt forever. Our prayers go out to his family during this difficult time.

You can read the full letter from the Obamas here.