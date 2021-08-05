“Put A Ring On It” Exclusive: Dr. Nicole Gives The Couples A New Challenge [VIDEO]

Fridays on OWN are all about love and relationships, thanks to a line up that includes one of our favorite reality series, “Put A Ring On It”.

In an exclusive clip from Friday’s upcoming episode, Dr. Nicole wants the couples to examine their vision of marriage. Alexia is nervous and curious about this assignment since she and Darion have never talked about it previously.

Check out the clip below:





Play



We love this assignment! Dr. Nicole makes an incredible point. Way too many singles are more focused on the wedding than the marriage. Hopefully this exercise will get these couples in the mood for a lifetime of love.

Here’s the episodic description: The couples explore their vision of marriage. Darion decides to cut ties with Kai and move forward with Alexia. Shon goes on a second date with Tari while Eric goes on a second date with Lealani, and this time, Jessica reacts! Will Kai go quietly?

Interesting! It sounds like Kai isn’t accepting her early dismissal! Can you imagine being one of the folks paired with one of the people who are part of the featured couples? Doesn’t seem like fun to us.

The brand new episode of “Put A Ring On It” Vision of Marriage: Cheers to Closure” airs Friday at 10PM EST/ 9PM CST on OWN

Will you be watching?