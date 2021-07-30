“Put A Ring On It” Exclusive: Alexia Asks Darion To Get Rid Of His Condo [VIDEO]

There’s a brand new episode of “Put A Ring On It” on OWN tonight and we’ve got an exclusive clip for your viewing pleasure!

On tonight’s episode of “Put A Ring On It,” Alexia and Darion sit down and have a serious talk about communication. Alexia wants Darion to get rid of his condo because it is causing trust issues in their relationship. Darion talks about Alexia’s male friends and how he is uncomfortable with it. Darion confirms whether or not he will give up the condo. Check out the clip below:





Play



Aw these two are making progress! Have you been rooting for them? Which couple is your favorite this season?

Here’s what else to expect from the episode:

Taking a break from Kai, Darion tries repairing his relationship with Alexia. Jessica gets closer with Sean, and Eric has a first date with Lealani. After a date with another new woman, Shon is forced to examine how he’s been moving through this process.

Whew chileeee. Do you think you could deal with your fiancé going on DATES with other people? Seems like some serious torture to us!

A new episode of “Put A Ring On It” airs tonight, Friday July 30 at 10PM EST on OWN.

Will you be watching?