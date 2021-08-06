Bossip Video

Allyson Felix becomes the most decorated female track athlete, making Olympic history after winning her 10th medal.

After a delay due to the COVID-19 pandemic, the Olympics are still underway and the competition is fierce.

This year, the Olympics have gotten more press than ever due to the suspension of runner Sha’Carri Richardson for marijuana use, a decision that started this years events off with everyone conflicted and constantly giving their opinions.

While it’s sad we didn’t get to see Sha’Carri run, we still got to witness history for another track star. Allyson Felix just snagged her 10th medal and according to Yahoo! Sports, she has become the most decorated female track athlete in Olympics history!

Felix is now the most decorated female Olympic track and field athlete in history, breaking a tie with Jamaica’s Merlene Ottey, who has nine medals. She has also tied the legend Carl Lewis for the most medals by an American track and field athlete. She was on her back just after the finish line for several minutes after the race, and said it was partly exhaustion because the 400 “just does it to you.” But it was also emotion. “Just joy. This one is very different, and it’s very special. And it just took a lot to get here,” she said. “I guess I don’t really rank [her medals] but this one is just so different. It’s my first bronze medal and it’s just, oh man, it’s hard to describe because I feel like all the other ones I was really just so focused on the performance and this one it just is so much bigger than that. “All I can kind of explain it as is that I was out there running but I felt like I was a representation for so much more.”

It’s not often you get to witness history and after all the world has been through, this is a little a bit of much-needed joy for the world to celebrate. Up next is the World Games 2022, where Black girl magic will be running wild again and putting the world on notice.