Bossip Video

A certain forever POTUS blew out 60 candles on his cake with his celeb crew and family by his side.

There was a long and extravagant list of guests invited to celebrate former President Barack Obama’s 60th birthday, however, some invitees were abruptly cut from the guest list due to growing concerns about the spread of the Delta variant.

A-list celebrities, musicians, and politicians began rolling into Martha’s Vineyard Friday afternoon ahead of the big celebration but unfortunately, a majority of former Obama administration officials looking forward to the reunion after an isolated year were nixed from the A-list crowd. That sucks, but it’s Obama’s birthday so technically he can do what he wants.

Some of the big names invited to the festivities were obviously Jay-Z and Beyoncé [although it’s unclear if they attended], H.E.R., John Legend, and Chrissy Teigen, Dwyane Wade and Gabrielle Union, Don Cheadle, George Clooney, Jennifer Hudson, and Erykah Badu.

As more guests began descending onto the island more tents and party preparations went into effect. A sprung dance floor was laid next to the main house and lead onto a vast marquee. Inside were long tables with chic dining chairs of wood and woven oval backs. It was giving chic, boho-style and we loved everything about it!

TheDailyMail reports that also included in the decor were macramé rocking chairs and canvas outdoors chairs to help create different moods and areas for guests to lounge and hang out. Gold napkins, masks, and backstage passes were emblazoned with 44X60, a reference to the 44th president’s 60th birthday, and bathroom amenities included antiperspirant wipes, a lint roller, and Advil, according to the pictures.

Of course, a party wouldn’t be a party without a large raised stage and a multi-screen display. Last but not least, a wall of pictures of Obama through the years were on display for guests to admire and reminisce.

We know with celebration and happiness also comes hate and judgment, something former President Obama is used to. Once the news about his 60th birthday party broke users took to Twitter to criticize his actions and over-the-top, “irresponsible” behavior.

Oprah Winfrey and Ava DuVernay pulled out of the party earlier because of concerns over the Delta variant, according to The New York Times who spoke with two sources familiar with the party planning, letting the Obama camp off the hook of having to keep or cut them from the list. The White House also noted that President Biden would not be in attendance.

Mr. Obama’s decision to cut back the reported 475-person guest list was made almost a week after President Biden effectively conceded that the pandemic had come roaring back, and the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention said the Delta variant was as contagious as chickenpox and more likely to break through vaccine protections than all other known versions of the virus.

Also, might we add that the event was outdoors with a mostly vaccinated crowd, all of whom had to submit negative tests to gain entry to the property so precautions were taken! According to The New York Times, Mr.Obama also hired a “Covid coordinator,” or compliance officer, to ensure the safety of guests.

All in all, it seems like Mr. Obama and his friends had a great time celebrating life and as long as he’s happy then we’re happy!

Happy Birthday, POTUS!