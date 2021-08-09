Bossip Video

Instant classic!

Hall of Fame hooper-turned-BIG3 head coach Lisa Leslie is known for her legendary prowess on the court allowing her to reach towering tough guys like Al Jefferson who revealed her HILARIOUS advice to improve his game during a joke-filled junket interview.

When asked how Coach Leslie made him a better basketball player, the 6’10” baller recalled the funniest piece of hoop advice, maybe ever.

“Perfect example, yesterday–she told me I need some more hips in my shot and every since I started doing that my percentage went up higher and I never thought in a million years someone would tell me I need more hips in my shot”

Enjoy the full clip below:

Jefferson, who averaged 15.7 points and 8.4 rebounds during his 14-year NBA career, is co-captain of the Championship-winning Triplets led by 7-time NBA All-Star Joe Johnson who anchors the tough-to-beat squad including longtime NBA players Jannero Pargo, Jamario Moon, Alan Anderson and Sergerio Gipson.

With an impressive collection of star players and exciting new rules, Ice Cube’s BIG3 continues to evolve into a global phenomenon.

“We’ve needed the freedom to keep innovating without potential new fans thinking it was typical 3-on-3. Plus, we didn’t want our deep love and respect for the NBA to be misinterpreted by our use of different rules,” said Cube, who co-founded the league with entertainment exec Jeff Kwatinetz. “We could never compete with the NBA any more than we could compete with the NFL or FIFA. We are the BIG3, our own unique thing. But that doesn’t mean FIREBALL3 can’t coexist with these sports and still be many fans’ favorite sport.” “We’re going to keep growing, keep building and keep putting the best athletes on the court. We hope that one day FIREBALL3 will be an Olympic sport too,” he added.

