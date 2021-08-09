Bossip Video

The Queen of Soul HAS to be proudly looking on from Heaven right now…

Jennifer Hudson looked every bit like royalty at the premiere of ‘RESPECT’ Sunday in Los Angeles, wearing custom Dolce & Gabbana with Bulgari jewels. Shout out to our girl Kiyah Wright on her hair!

Props to Wayman and Micah for this stunning display of style.

Celebrating the legacy of Aretha Franklin along with with Hudson, who executive produced and starred, was director Liesl Tommy and costars Marlon Wayans, Marc Maron, Tituss Burgess, Audra McDonald, Tate Donovan, Hailey Kilgore, Saycon Sengbloh, Skye Dakota Turner, screenwriter Tracey Scott Wilson, producers Scott Bernstein, Jonathan Glickman and Stacey Sher and more.

The group shot is incredible.

We really love the leading ladies shot too. Skye Dakota Turner, who plays young Aretha is incredible, but really ALL of the stars shine in this film. It looks like Forest Whitaker didn’t make it to the premiere but he does an great job playing Aretha’s dad. This movie is going to have folks looking at him AND Marlon Wayans sidewise for a long time.

Other guests included Timbaland, Jennifer Holliday, Debbie Allen, Michael K. Williams, Tori Kelly, Anthony Hamilton, Derek Hough, Jordin Sparks, and more.

Debbie Allen’s daughter Vivian is gorgeous, isn’t she?

Following the premiere, attendees celebrated outside with food trucks and enjoyed music from Donald Taylor and the LA Mass Choir. Aretha Franklin’s granddaughter Grace Franklin graced the audience with her grandmother’s favorite song, “Ain’t No Way,” and Aretha’s son Edward Franklin sang “My Girl.”

Enjoy more photos from the premiere below:

‘RESPECT’ arrives in theatres Friday August 13th. Are you planning to see it?