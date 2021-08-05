Bossip Video

The actress/songstress handpicked to portray Aretha Franklin is on a press run for “Respect” and she recently did some cinema crashing.

On Tuesday, Jennifer Hudson surprised guests at Atlanta’s IPIC Theaters at Colony Square where they were attending a Christina Granville-hosted private screening of the biopic.

According to Jenn, she just wanted to “put eyes on the crowd” and she hoped they enjoyed the film…

she also posed for pictures with attendees.

Prior to the screening, J. Hud told Christina and the rest of V-103’s “The Big Tigger Morning Show” her thoughts on the film and shared ideas for her own biopic. According to J. Hud who played a game of “10 Seconds Or Less” with the crew, she’d like Skye Dakota who played young Aretha in “Respect”, singer/actor Coco Jones or surprisingly even Megan Thee Stallion to portray her.

Why? Because of their resemblance.

“That’s how I found out who she was. When we saw each other at the BET Awards, she said, ‘I know we’re supposed to be like sisters or something,” J. Hud told V-103. “Sometimes, people think I’m her apparently.”

Do YOU see the resemblance between The Dream Girl and The Hot Girl?

As previously reported BOSSIP was part of an audience of media professionals who attended a preview event for the “Respect” trailer reveal and were also on hand for the ATL premiere. We can confirm that the Queen of Soul picked the right one to play her as J. Hud effortlessly epitomized Aretha down to her speech pattern and voice. Hudson previously said she challenged herself to become a better piano player while playing the role and she also faced an interesting decision about whether to sing Franklin’s songs “like Franklin” would or to do them as “Jennifer Hudson influenced by Franklin would.” Based on the film, we’d say J. Hud did a bit of both.





