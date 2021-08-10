Bossip Video

Some of the late Whitney Houston’s closest confidantes are weighing in on her iconic legacy.

The legendary songstress is being profiled in ABC News’ “Superstar: Whitney Houston” on Wednesday, Aug. 11 at 10 p.m. ET for her work as a “pop icon, a movie star, and a revolutionary artist who enchanted audiences with her iconic voice — and kicked down the door for Black artists who followed her.”

Now nearly 10 years after her death, ABC News is enlisting Nippy’s close friends and family for the special that features never-before-seen private video showcasing her in a new light.

“Superstar: Whitney Houston” features new interviews with Brandy, Chaka Khan, BeBe Winans, and Darlene Love; Narada Michael Walden, musician and producer; Michael Bearden, musical director; and Savion Glover, dancer, and choreographer. ABC News adds that it also includes interviews with Houston and Bobby Brown from the ABC News archives.

In a preview clip, Chaka is seen reflecting on having a 15-year-old Whitney sing background for her after being recommended by Cissy Houston herself.

“I had been working with Cissy for quite a while as a background singer and one day we were in the studio, and she said, ‘You know, I have a daughter who can sing,’” said Khan. She then told her to bring her daughter to the studio. “[Whitney Houston] was amazing, just amazing.” Khan, who had been a musical inspiration to Whitney Houston, went on to become her mentor and a lifelong friend.

The special also recalls the moment Whitney performed in her mother’s act at the local nightclub Sweetwater’s and captured the attention of legendary producer and recording executive Clive Davis. In 1963, she signed with his record label Arista Records and her iconic career began.

According to Whitney’s fairy goddaughter Brandy who mourned Whitney passing on her birthday, the songstress was a true pioneer.

“She kicked down doors for every Black female artist, every Black artist and artists in general,” said Brandy. The two starred together in the live-action 1997 movie “Cinderella.”

Watch the trailer for “Superstar: Whitney Houston” below. It airs Wednesday, Aug. 11 at 10 p.m. ET on ABC. It can also be viewed the next day on demand and on Hulu.