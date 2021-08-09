Bossip Video

The City Girls go undercover on YouTube, TikTok, and Twitter for Actually Me, courtesy of GQ Magazine.

The City Girls are one of the internet’s favorite rap groups. Everything including their style, verbiage, and hustle influence the internet more than anyone will admit. While they’ve had an up and down relationship with their fans and their followers, it’s always that way when you’re in the public eye. It’s only right they join GQ for their segment ‘Actually Me‘ and respond to burning questions from their supporters.

On this episode of Actually Me, City Girls, Yung Miami and JT, go undercover on the Internet and responds to real comments from YouTube, TikTok, Instagram, Twitter, Quora, Wikipedia, and Reddit. Are JT and Lil Uzi Vert engaged? Where did the City Girls fan name (Citizens) come from? What inspires them when writing their raps?

One of the funniest parts is knowing they call their fanbase “citizens,” which is the perfect name–and we should all strive to be good citizens. Perhaps the best part is knowing they want a collaboration with Nicki Minaj as badly as we do. Hopefully, all three ladies can link and make that happen sooner than later. You can watch the full episode below.