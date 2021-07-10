Bossip Video

Us and the rest of the world want to know what’s tea? Every family has their issues and Quality Control Music labelmates, City Girls and Lil Yachty seem to have beef on the low.

Do you remember being in the club on a Friday night back in 2018 and the DJ would drop ‘Act Up’ by the City Girls and the crowd (mostly women and a few city boys) would go crazy? Well that successful, chart topping hit was allegedly written by Miles Parks McCollum aka Lil Yachty. Yep, you read that right we were shocked too. The song took off, he appeared in the video and everyone seemed happy.

Fast forward to 2021 and the City Girls refuse to answer how much Lil Yachty contributed to Act Up in an interview with Real 92.3’s Home Grown Radio. After the question there was a brief pause and then Yung Miami replied, “Next,” while JT giggles. Who knew the Miami-bred duo had an issue with Lil Boat.

Just as Caresha’s reply took us by surprise we’re sure it took Lil Yachty by surprise too. Yachty had very few words to say in response to the interview.

In an 2019 interview with Kerwin Frost, Yachty spoke in-depth for the first time ever about his contributions to the record.

“One day, I was in the studio with my best friend Earl and he played the beat,” Boat explained. “And he was like, ‘Write something for the City Girls.’ And I was like, ‘OK.’ And I just did it. When it came out… people were so shocked. They didn’t believe it. And they started looking it up and they were like, ‘Well, it says…’ It had my real name, Miles McCollum. It said Miles McCollum, Jatavia Johnson, which is JT, then it said Issac Bynum, which is Earl. I wrote the whole song, except for JT’s last verse. But everything that everyone is singing… I wrote the whole thing.”

When asked how he came up with the lyrics he replied, “I just thought like them. I know them personally and I know what women like to hear. I was literally sitting there like, ‘Yo, what’s just some raunchy shit?’ So I just started saying it and then I went in the booth.”





Play



He seemed very proud and happy about his penmanship skills and elaborated on how the project was something new and different for him. Shoutout to you Yachty for stepping outside the box and doing the damn thing. Don’t let nobody steal your black boy joy you deserve it! Oh can’t forget that he claimed he made seven figures off it too! Hmmmm could that also be apart of the reason?

Who really knows why The City Girls declined to talk about the collaboration. Maybe they’re tired of living in the past or maybe there really is friction between the labelmates that they just haven’t spoken on yet. Whatever it is we hope the Quality Control peeps get it handled and perhaps Lil Boat can go back in the studio with the girls and put out another banger for the fans.