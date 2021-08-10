Bossip Video

Some more messy divorce news about these two…

Erica Mena is seemingly trying to right her wrongs after allegedly going berserk on her ‘cheating” husband’s belongings, TMZ says.

Previously, we reported Erica allegedly went on a rampage, soaking her husband’s designer sneakers in bleach and cutting out the shoelaces. According to Safaree Samuels, Erica’s rage cost him $30K in shoe damage. Safaree then asked a judge to hold 33-year-old Erica Mena in contempt for violating their domestic relations standing order, which prohibits them from harassing each other or destroying each other’s property during the divorce. The reality stars’ divorce news spread after Erica filed back in May, just two days before the alleged incident went down.

In an update on the situation, TMZ reports they’ve received legal where Erica Mena confessed to destroying Safaree’s coveted items. They say the ‘Love & Hip Hop’ star admitted personal items toward the end of her pregnancy and blamed her anger on “numerous acts of infidelity.”

Erica also took one step in the right direction regarding paying back Safaree for his now useless property, wiring him $4,000 as it’s been documented. Safaree previously asked a judge to hold her responsible for $50,000 total in damage.

In related news, Erica seems to be coping with her separation the best way she knows how. The star shared a scantily-clad lingerie photo to her IG page with a caption hinting at her feelings, writing: